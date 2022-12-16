Azerbaijan continues to keep only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia closed as of 11am

As of 11am Friday, Azerbaijan continues to keep closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, informs the Artsakh Information Center.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Taking into account the situation created as a result of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh carries out service in the capital Stepanakert and regions in an enhanced mode in order to properly ensure public order and internal security.