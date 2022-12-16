State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan initiated a rally which will take place in Stepanakert on December 17, at 15:00.

December 16, 2022, 10:42 Ruben Vardanyan initiated a rally to be convened in Stepanakert on Dec 17

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “These 4 days, which we passed in this situation, enabled us all to understand that we are united. Therefore, we are announcing a rally for tomorrow which we will be held in Stepanakert at 15:00. I call on everyone to participate in the rally in order to show our strength, our unity and show that Artsakh is a big power”, he said live on social media.