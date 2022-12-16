Congressman Brad Sherman calls for “real steps” by United States to curb Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, Armenia

United States Congressman Brad Sherman said he is deeply disturbed by reports of a humanitarian calamity currently unfolding in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s continued and unabated campaign of aggression against the Armenian people.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sherman called on the international community to condemn thisegregious provocation and take every available and necessary step to support the Armenian people during this critical situation.

“I am deeply disturbed by reports of a humanitarian calamity currently unfolding in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan’s continued and unabated campaign of aggression against the Armenian people.

Azerbaijan has reportedly imposed a blockade on the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the primary means by which food, medical supplies and other vital resources are transported to the region. As a result, the lives of Artsakh’s 120,000 Armenians, and the prospect for peace in the region, remain in grave jeopardy.

The international community must unequivocally condemn this egregious provocation and take every available and necessary step to support the Armenian people during this critical situation. The United States especially must be a leader in this effort by taking real steps to curb Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh and Armenia – starting with enforcing Section 907.

This is yet another painful moment for the Armenian community as they continue to face unrelenting acts of aggression from Azerbaijan since the 2020 war. However, I have seen first hand the resilience and determination of the Armenian people, and I will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh as we continue to fight together for an end to attacks against Armenia and Artsakh,” Congressman Sherman said in a statement.