Congressman Brad Sherman calls for “real steps” by United States to curb Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, Armenia

United States Congressman Brad Sherman said he is deeply disturbed by reports of a humanitarian calamity currently unfolding in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s continued and unabated campaign of aggression against the Armenian people.
The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a statement, commenting on the situation created in recent days.
Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan says it is important for the Russian peacekeepers...
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy who is completing...
By violating norms of international law and international humanitarian law Azerbaijan is still holding...
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan initiated a rally which will take place in Stepanakert on December...
The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately—the closure has the potential to cause a significant...
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
Vardges Osipov, the executive director of "Mother and Child Health Care Center", informed "Artsakhpress".
Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan had a telephone conversation with World Health Organization’s...
As of 11am Friday, Azerbaijan continues to keep closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, informs...
Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh, the Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said.
Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I urged the international community to intervene with all...
Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the...
Over 1100 citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) are unable to return home after Azerbaijan blocked the...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...
The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...
The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...
Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
