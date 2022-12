Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh, the Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I have good news. The neighboring state restored our gas supply without any precondition, without any concessions. This is truly our victory because we are strong, we showed that we are not going to leave Artsakh and we are not going to panic,” Vardanyan said.