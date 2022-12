The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately—the closure has the potential to cause a significant humanitarian crisis. Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) wrote this on Twitter.

December 16, 2022, 09:15 Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This corridor is an essential route for the flow of much needed food and medical supplies that must be allowed to flow freely,” the USAID chief added.