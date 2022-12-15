On December 14, Acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent letters to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wictorin, Head of the CE Office Martina Schmidt, Acting Permanent Coordinator of the United Nations in the Republic of Armenia Christine Weigand, Ambassadors of the Russian Federation, the United States of America, the Republic of France, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Republic of Germany, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Greece, the Commonwealth of Australia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Armenia, and a number of other international organizations, the Artsakh foreign ministry said.

December 15, 2022, 16:40 Artsakh Foreign Minister calls on international community to condemn Azerbaijani aggression

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letters presented the current situation in Artsakh occurred due to Azerbaijan’s blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh to the outside world and disrupting the supply of natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh.

The documents assessed Azerbaijan's policy and actions as a gross violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020 by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

The letters called upon the officials and organizations to use all the necessary measures to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression, deter its rampant actions, and lift the blockade of Artsakh.