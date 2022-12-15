Catholicos Aram I calls on international community to intervene and achieve reopening of Lachin Corridor

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I urged the international community to intervene with all possible measures to reopen the Lachin Corridor blocked by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This step by Azerbaijan is a manifestation of genocide because in these conditions the Armenians of Artsakh could appear in a pandemic of disease and famine. Thus, the international community has no right to be indifferent and silent towards the violation of humanitarian and humane laws and principles,” the Catholicos said.