Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, the connection of a number of villages of Berdadzor sub-region with the capital Stepanakert has been interrupted for the fourth day.

December 15, 2022, 14:36 Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor some people continue spending the night in cars. Yegtsahogh Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Artak Hakobyan, the head of the Yegtsahogh community of the region of Shushi, informed that some people who have remained on the road since the first day of the closure of the highway are still staying near Yegtsahogh.

"They spend the night in their cars, hoping that the road will open soon and they will be able to return home. There is no panic in the community either. For now, we are provided with food, but the lack of communication with the capital is worrying and if it is prolonged, it can lead to problems of vital importance", added A. Hakobyan