December 15, 2022, 13:59 Russia concerned about blockade of Lachin Corridor – MFA spokeswoman

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are concerned about the blockade of the Lachin Corridor. It is connected with the disagreements of the sides around the operation of mines. The Russian defense ministry and peacekeeping contingent are working actively these days to reduce the escalation of the situation. We expect that the transportation communication will be fully restored in near future”, she said.

Zakharova said that the Lachin Corridor ensures the connection between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia and is under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“While signing the statement of 9 November 2020 between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the sides assumed respective commitments which must be strongly observed. Creating problems for the life of civilian population is unacceptable”, Zakharova said.

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman has also commented on the accusations made against the Russian peacekeepers.

“The accusations addressed to the Russian peacekeepers and the provocative actions, regardless of which side they are being done, are impermissible and inefficient. The Russian peacekeeping contingent is fulfilling its tasks in an efficient manner, acting as a guarantor of stability in the region”, Zakharova said.