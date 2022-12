829 | December 10, 2022 12:50 President Harutyunyan had meetings in Marseille. A declaration condemning Azerbaijan's aggression signed

676 | December 10, 2022 14:11 President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

606 | December 10, 2022 11:46 Armenian Human Rights Defender issues statement on Human Rights Day

587 | December 15, 2022 09:47 UN Secretary-General urges to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor

566 | December 10, 2022 11:03 American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

542 | December 14, 2022 16:12 President Harutyunyan signed a decree on a number of arrangements being carried out in the conditions of martial law announced in the territory of the Artsakh Republic

526 | December 10, 2022 11:58 Artsakh State Minister: We will be able to change our present, guarantee future for Artsakh

520 | December 10, 2022 10:09 Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals