December 15, 2022, 11:14 Azerbaijan must cease its blockage of Lachin corridor - Freedom House

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We call on the international community to reiterate its support for negotiations without coercion. Azerbaijan must cease its blockage of the Lachin corridor— the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the outside world”, Freedom House said.

The international organization expressed its concerns about the reports that Azerbaijan has also cut off the gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh once again.