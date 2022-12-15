Artsakhpress

Politics

While we are talking, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been deprived of the right to free movement – Armenian FM

RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan gave a speech at the UNSC "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" Ministerial Meeting.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS:

“Mr. President,
Excellences,
Members of the Security Council,

It is a great pleasure to take part in today’s discussions at the UN Security Council, and I thank my dear colleague, External Affairs Minister of India, for the invitation.

The Indian Presidency has chosen a very timely and important topic for this open debate.

International relations, as we’ve known them, appear to be in transition.

Global security crisis that we all are living in, heavily affected the functioning of the system of multilateralism. Of course, there can be an opinion to the contrary that malfunctioning of the multilateral system resulted in the situation we are facing today. It’s like the story of the chicken and the egg; thus, I do believe, it is more convenient to concentrate on the question of how multilateralism should be reformed based on the lessons that ought to be learnt.

If I’d try to define multilateralism in very simplistic terms, I’d call it the “ability to reach and follow the commitments based on compromise and mutual agreement”. To find a common ground, we must adhere to the universal red lines on which both-sided approach cannot be tolerated. And these red lines are reflected first of all in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Charter. This important open debate will hopefully serve as food for thought in our shared struggle to maintain and improve the multilateral system for the sake of future generations.

Mr. President,

Armenia is firmly committed to multilateralism anchored in the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including non-use of force or threat of force and peaceful resolution of disputes.

In a world, where conflicts regrettably continue to persist, prohibition of the use of force and strict adherence to peaceful settlement of conflicts are indispensable to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The United Nations must remain resilient to the detrimental practices of imposing unilateral solutions and prioritizing violence over peaceful settlement. Attempts to normalize the use of force in interstate relations, to unleash wars and commit atrocities are incompatible with the core values and objectives of the United Nations and must be unequivocally condemned and rejected at all times.

Strengthening the capacities of the UN and those of the Security Council to prevent and respond to such disturbing challenges is crucial for delivering on the objective of upholding international peace and security.

Armenia supports efforts, including efforts of India, to reform the institutions of multilateralism and to make the Security Council more inclusive and effective in responding to the current and emerging challenges and threats to the international peace and security.

Dear colleagues,

Armenia has witnessed first-hand the effects of the decline of multilateralism. International community proved unable to prevent the unjustified use of force of Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, which resulted in thousands of dead, wounded and a new wave of displacement.

The issue of rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Kharabakh is still to be addressed. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to live in dignity and peace in their own homeland.

The decline of multilateralism has manifested also in the inability of the Security Council-mandated OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to fulfill its duties. One of the parties to the conflict essentially blocks the activities of this format, moreover, unilaterally declares that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved by use of force, thus hampering the potential solution of the conflict through international mediation.

In the face of limited interest of the international community, the security challenges in our region only grew. Armenian sovereign territories have been continuously under attack. The last major incident was in September this year, and we requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council to assess the situation in full and to remain seized on the matter.

The security situation, I regret to say, has not really seen any significant improvements. Despite the calls of the international community, Azerbaijan continues to keep sovereign territories of Armenia under occupation. We continue to face the growing military rhetoric of Azerbaijan that openly threatens our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Two years since the cessation of the military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the issue of return and repatriation of the Armenian Prisoners of War remains unresolved. The Azerbaijani side continues its manipulations in order to artificially counterbalance the humanitarian issues and to turn the return of the Armenian PoWs into a bargaining chip, which is totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated by the international community.

Moreover, the international humanitarian bodies, including those of the United Nations, are still unable to provide much needed aid to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, essentially leaving them behind, in stark contrast to the global pledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Ironically, not only international humanitarian organizations, but even people living in Nagorno Karabakh are denied access. It is already the third day that Azerbaijan, grossly violating its international obligations, has blocked the movement through the Lachin Corridor - the only lifeline of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is now essentially cut off from Armenia and the outside world. As we speak, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been deprived of the right to free movement: mothers are separated from their children, terminally ill people can’t get medical supplies and help. Even worse, in freezing winter conditions, the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh has been severed by Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh, dear colleagues, is facing the imminent threat of food, energy and overall humanitarian crisis which if not addressed urgently will lead into a catastrophe.

In such conditions, the leadership of Azerbaijan claims that they are ready to provide rights and security guarantees for Armenians and that no international mechanism or presence is required. What we have at hand is illustrative of how they imagine these guarantees.

Along with Azerbaijan’s refusal to hold dialogue with Stepanakert on their rights and security this position testifies to the fact that Baku continues pursuing a genocidal policy towards the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the beginning of my speech, I highlighted the importance of fulfilling commitments. Both in case of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan refuses to realize its own commitments, that were reached also in multilateral formats. The actions, warmongering rhetoric and maximalist approach of the leadership of Azerbaijan put the chance of reaching peace and stability in the South Caucasus under a serious risk.

Mr. President,

Based on our own experience, we can argue that without effective multilateralism the world will be devoid of peace and security. Hence, we must all strive to devise better, more efficient modus operandi in order to be able to prevent conflicts, genocides and other mass atrocities and focus on peaceful, sustainable development.

I thank you”.


     

We will never become a tool to put pressure on Russia or damage its reputation. Arayik Harutyunyan

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a statement, commenting on the situation created in recent days.

Russian peacekeepers must have authority to impose peace – Davit Babayan

Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan says it is important for the Russian peacekeepers...

US was the first to react to blockage of Lachin Corridor: Armenia Parliament Speaker receives outgoing Ambassador Tracy

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy who is completing...

Human Rights Defender of Armenia calls on international partners to force Azerbaijan into releasing POWs

By violating norms of international law and international humanitarian law Azerbaijan is still holding...

Ruben Vardanyan initiated a rally to be convened in Stepanakert on Dec 17

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan initiated a rally which will take place in Stepanakert on December...

Congressman Brad Sherman calls for “real steps” by United States to curb Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, Armenia

United States Congressman Brad Sherman said he is deeply disturbed by reports of a humanitarian calamity...

Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately

The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately—the closure has the potential to cause a significant...

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

More than a dozen births registered in Stepanakert over the past five days

Vardges Osipov, the executive director of "Mother and Child Health Care Center", informed "Artsakhpress".

Armenian Healthcare Minister briefs WHO Regional Director on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Artsakh

Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan had a telephone conversation with World Health Organization’s...

Azerbaijan continues to keep only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia closed as of 11am

As of 11am Friday, Azerbaijan continues to keep closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, informs...

Azerbaijan restores gas supply to Artsakh

Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh, the Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said.

Catholicos Aram I calls on international community to intervene and achieve reopening of Lachin Corridor

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I urged the international community to intervene with all...

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor some people continue spending the night in cars. Yegtsahogh Community Leader

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the...

Stranded residents of Artsakh accommodated in Yerevan and Goris

Over 1100 citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) are unable to return home after Azerbaijan blocked the...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...

Armenian delegation participates in NATO 2022 Building Integrity Conference

The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Russia

Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

