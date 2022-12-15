The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the situation around Lachin Corridor and called for ensuring freedom and security of movement.

December 15, 2022, 09:47 UN Secretary-General urges to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing developments around the Lachin corridor. The Secretary-General urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements. The Secretary-General reiterates his support to the ongoing mediation efforts in the region,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement.