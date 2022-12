At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles at Armenia’s positions located in the direction of Norabak and Srashen villages.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: But the Armenian side has no losses, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

As of 8:30am Thursday, the situation on the front line is relatively stable.