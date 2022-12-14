The Dutch parliament adopts resolution by an overwhelming majority of votes on the blockade of Lachin Corridor

On December 13, the Dutch Parliament accepted the petition submitted by factions of the "Reformed Political Party", "Christian Union", "Farmer-Citizen Movement" and Socialist parties, which refers to the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands informed.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The petition states that despite the agreements of November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan closed the Lachin Corridor connecting Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh and stopped the gas supply from Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh. The document also states that "Russian peacekeepers do not intervene in that area, and that this situation threatens to create a humanitarian emergency for the population of Nagorno-Karabakh." In addition, the government is urged to call on the European Council to make a joint appeal to Azerbaijan to stop the hostile actions against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and open the corridor.

The Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands welcomed the adoption of the petition by the Dutch Parliament.

"We expect the government's quick actions to put an end to the humanitarian disaster created by Aliyev's brutal dictatorship, in particular, through the creation of international guarantees to remove the road blockade and to prevent further blockade, as well as by organizing air transport to Stepanakert by the European Union," reads the press release of the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands.