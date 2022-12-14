President Harutyunyan signed a decree on a number of arrangements being carried out in the conditions of martial law announced in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

December 14, 2022, 16:12 President Harutyunyan signed a decree on a number of arrangements being carried out in the conditions of martial law announced in the territory of the Artsakh Republic

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the decree, in order to ensure the normal life of the Artsakh Republic population and prevent possible threat conditioned by the situation created as a result of the blockade of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan on December 12, 2022 and based on the law “On Legal Regime of the Martial Law”, it was decided: