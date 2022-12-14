Cyprus calls on Azerbaijan to open Lachin Corridor, restore gas supply

Cyprus is calling on Azerbaijan to restore traffic and gas supply in Nagorno Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus is concerned over reports of traffic disruptions in the Lachin Corridor which led to the blockade of the population of Nagorno Karabakh and disruption of the supply line to the territory. Reports on disruption of natural gas supply adds more concerns.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus is calling on Azerbaijan to immediately fully restore traffic and energy supply to avoid a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region,” the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said in a statement.