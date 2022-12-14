Pashinyan, Putin and Aliyev to be able to talk in frames of CIS informal summit – Kremlin

Works are underway to arrange a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, but they will at least be able to talk within the framework of the informal summit of the CIS leaders, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “You know that an informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS states is expected where at least three [leaders] will have an opportunity to talk at least in couloirs. What will happen then, the work is still in process”, Peskov said.

The informal meeting of the CIS leaders will take place in St. Petersburg in late December.