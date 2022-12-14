Stranded residents of Artsakh accommodated in Yerevan and Goris

Over 1100 citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) are unable to return home after Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Among those stranded are 270 children separated from their families.

Over 200 – mostly women and children – are accommodated in Goris.

Most of the 1100 are accommodated in Yerevan. Those stranded are people who were visiting Yerevan for treatment, children who arrived to watch the Junior Eurovision 2022 together with their teachers, dance ensembles who were returning from international competitions, and even official delegations, according to the Representation of Artsakh in Armenia.

Goris Deputy Mayor Irina Yolyan told ARMENPRESS that Mayor Arush Arushanyan maintains constant contact with colleagues in Stepanakert to swiftly resolve all issues.

The Goris City Hall, together with the provincial authorities, are jointly organizing the accommodation of all those who are stranded. “Citizens are accommodated in hotels and are receiving food and other essential items and help,” Yolyan said.

Artsakh authorities are unable to transport critically-ill patients to hospitals in Armenia for treatment.

The Lachin Corridor is the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world. Furthermore, on December 13, Azerbaijan cut the gas supply to Artsakh.

The Lachin Corridor is the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world. Furthermore, on December 13, Azerbaijan cut the gas supply to Artsakh.