Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan chairs consultations on current situation

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan chaired a consultation to discuss the situation resulting from the Azeri blockage of the Lachin Corridor and gas supply.

December 14, 2022, 13:27

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardanyan was briefed on the current situation regarding ensuring fuel provision. The actions in conditions of gas, diesel and petrol shortage were discussed. Maximum sparing use of existing resources was highlighted. Vardanyan ordered to urgently develop procedures for providing fuel to essential services.

Authorities were tasked to offer alternative means to ensure uninterrupted work of industrial plants.

The accommodation and food provision issues for citizens of Artsakh who are currently in Armenia and unable to return home were also discussed and relevant instructions were issued.