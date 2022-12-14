In the evening of December 13, 2022, the representatives of the Armenian National Committee-International met with the representatives of the government of Artsakh in the Office of the Permanent Representative of Artsakh to Armenia, to discuss the current situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy against Artsakh and ensure an international support for Stepanakert, the ANC-International said.

December 14, 2022, 12:16 ANC-International representatives meet with Artsakh government officials, discuss current situation

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh government representatives presented the current situation, the real danger of humanitarian crisis and the latest demonstrations of the Azerbaijani policy pursuing ethnic cleansing and emptying Armenians from Artsakh.

The ANC representatives in their turn informed about the measures taken and to be taken by the Armenian National Committees worldwide, as well as about the main directions of their activities.

Both sides emphasized the importance of uniting of national efforts in this situation and overcoming the existential challenges facing the people with a joint work.