The Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO), expecting a reaction from WHO top officials regarding the growing humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno Karabakh which resulted from Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the Ministry of Healthcare said in a press release.

December 14, 2022, 11:45 Armenia Healthcare Minister asks WHO to react to growing humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Avanesyan also tweeted on December 13: “As a result of Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin corridor the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh / Artsakh are facing a health & humanitarian crisis. People with emergency health needs cannot be transported to Yerevan, drug supplies and humanitarian aid cannot reach the population.”

Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked for over 48 hours. The Lachin Corridor is the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world. Furthermore, on December 13, Azerbaijan cut the gas supply to Artsakh.