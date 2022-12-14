Petrol, diesel, liquid and pressurized natural gas shortages have emerged in Artsakh after Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin Corridor and cut off gas supply.

December 14, 2022, 11:32 Artsakh starts saving fuel to avoid crisis amid blockade

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The government reached an agreement with businesses to work in a savings mode in order to avoid a fuel crisis.

Fueling stations will prioritize serving the ambulance vehicles, public transport and special services.

Authorities also asked citizens to sparingly use fuel and drive their cars only for essential cases.