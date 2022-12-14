Artsakh remains blockaded by Azerbaijan over 48 hours, children separated from families

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan said Wednesday morning that the blockade by Azerbaijan continues for more than 48 hours.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I am proud to be with you,” Vardanyan told citizens of Nagorno Karabakh live via social media. “I can truly see unity. There is no panic, people are truly ready to struggle, and I am inspired by this. I had no doubts, but now I am even more convinced that we will win.”

Vardanyan said he will issue daily briefings on the situation because Azerbaijan is utilizing various means to spread fake news.

“There are several highly important issues: the number one issue is fuel. We don’t know how long this blockade will go on, we don’t know how much time it will require to bring in fuel, and we are dealing with it now. That’s why we have introduced a savings mode for everyone, including the government and other state agencies. We’ve authorized a special regime only for special services, such as ambulance, transportation and others,” Vardanyan said.

The next important issue pertains to persons who’ve been separated by the blockade, Vardanyan added.

“Unfortunately children are among them, who had traveled to Armenia to watch the Junior Eurovision 2022 or other events and now they are unable to return home. I can assure you that we are doing everything for them to have maximally normal conditions, including to go on tours. For this I am very grateful to the Mayor of Goris. There are people who traveled to Armenia for treatment or other issues and now they have problems with accommodation and money. We are gathering this information, processing it and giving solutions maximally swiftly. Perhaps there are cases we are unaware of, therefore please call 119 if you are in such situation,” Vardanyan said.

He added that Artsakh is ready for negotiations if it is acceptable for all sides.

“We very well realize the issues facing the Russian peacekeepers, nevertheless we insist that the road must be opened. On the other hand, the situation is tense, and I am once again calling on everyone not to give in to provocations and rumors. We will do everything for the situation to be resolved to our benefit,” Vardanyan said.

Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked for over 48 hours. The Lachin Corridor is the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world. Furthermore, on December 13, Azerbaijan cut the gas supply to Artsakh.