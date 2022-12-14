Targeting civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh unacceptable - US State Department spox

Targeting the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh is unacceptable, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing, commenting on the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I want to be especially clear that any disruption – and we’ve seen reports of disruption to energy infrastructure – any disruption to energy infrastructure could precipitate a humanitarian crisis, especially as we’re entering the winter months. If deliberate, it’s unacceptable to target the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh”, Ned Price said.