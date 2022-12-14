France urges to restore the movement via the Lachin Corridor without preconditions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

December 14, 2022, 09:31 France urges Azerbaijan to resume traffic via Lachin Corridor without preconditions

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The corridor is the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia.

“France condemns the obstruction of traffic through the corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh which has serious humanitarian consequences for the local population. France urges to restore the supplies to Nagorno Karabakh without preconditions, respecting the rights of people living there”, the French Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry added that the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement must be observed, according to which “the Republic of Azerbaijan has been obliged to guarantee the safe movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the Lachin Corridor”.