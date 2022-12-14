Artsakhpress

Politics

France urges Azerbaijan to resume traffic via Lachin Corridor without preconditions

France urges to restore the movement via the Lachin Corridor without preconditions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The corridor is the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia.

“France condemns the obstruction of traffic through the corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh which has serious humanitarian consequences for the local population. France urges to restore the supplies to Nagorno Karabakh without preconditions, respecting the rights of people living there”, the French Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry added that the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement must be observed, according to which “the Republic of Azerbaijan has been obliged to guarantee the safe movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the Lachin Corridor”.


     

Politics

We will never become a tool to put pressure on Russia or damage its reputation. Arayik Harutyunyan

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a statement, commenting on the situation created in recent days.

Russian peacekeepers must have authority to impose peace – Davit Babayan

Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan says it is important for the Russian peacekeepers...

US was the first to react to blockage of Lachin Corridor: Armenia Parliament Speaker receives outgoing Ambassador Tracy

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy who is completing...

Human Rights Defender of Armenia calls on international partners to force Azerbaijan into releasing POWs

By violating norms of international law and international humanitarian law Azerbaijan is still holding...

Ruben Vardanyan initiated a rally to be convened in Stepanakert on Dec 17

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan initiated a rally which will take place in Stepanakert on December...

Congressman Brad Sherman calls for “real steps” by United States to curb Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, Armenia

United States Congressman Brad Sherman said he is deeply disturbed by reports of a humanitarian calamity...

Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately

The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately—the closure has the potential to cause a significant...

Economy

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

Society

More than a dozen births registered in Stepanakert over the past five days

Vardges Osipov, the executive director of "Mother and Child Health Care Center", informed "Artsakhpress".

Armenian Healthcare Minister briefs WHO Regional Director on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Artsakh

Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan had a telephone conversation with World Health Organization’s...

Azerbaijan continues to keep only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia closed as of 11am

As of 11am Friday, Azerbaijan continues to keep closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, informs...

Azerbaijan restores gas supply to Artsakh

Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh, the Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said.

Catholicos Aram I calls on international community to intervene and achieve reopening of Lachin Corridor

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I urged the international community to intervene with all...

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor some people continue spending the night in cars. Yegtsahogh Community Leader

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the...

Stranded residents of Artsakh accommodated in Yerevan and Goris

Over 1100 citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) are unable to return home after Azerbaijan blocked the...

Military

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...

Armenian delegation participates in NATO 2022 Building Integrity Conference

The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Russia

Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.

We will never become a tool to put pressure on Russia or damage its reputation. Arayik Harutyunyan
Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire
More than a dozen births registered in Stepanakert over the past five days
Russian peacekeepers must have authority to impose peace – Davit Babayan
US was the first to react to blockage of Lachin Corridor: Armenia Parliament Speaker receives outgoing Ambassador Tracy
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

