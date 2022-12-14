US calls on Azerbaijan to restore free movement through Lachin Corridor

The United States calls on Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the Lachin corridor, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Closure of the Lachin Corridor has severe humanitarian implications and sets back the peace process. We call on the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the corridor. The way forward is through negotiations”, Ned Price said.