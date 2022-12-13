Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Taking into account the provocative actions of Azerbaijan and challenges related to food self-sufficiency, the relevant structures constantly deal with food security issues and monitor the food supply process. State authorized bodies coordinate the work so that companies maintain social responsibility and in order to prevent unreasonable inflation," the report says.