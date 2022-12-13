Armenian President expects an urgent reaction of the international community regarding the Lachin Corridor

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan referred to the situation created in Lachin Corridor in his Twitter microblog.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President emphasized that the urgent reaction of the international community is very necessary.

"By blocking the Lachin corridor over 120.000 kids ,elderly, women and men are deprived from vital access to Armenia and rest of the world. 2nd day of yet another challenge to the people of Artsakh, facing existential treat. International community’s urgent and targeted reaction is a must!," he wrote.