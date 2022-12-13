The EU calls on Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement through the Lachin Corridor

The European Union has been following with serious concern the various developments around the Lachin corridor since the beginning of December, informed the EU’s website.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The EU calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. Restrictions to such freedom of movement cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns.

Other concerns can and should be addressed through dialogue and consultations with the parties involved.

The EU reiterates its call for restraint and stands ready to contribute to the above-mentioned efforts.