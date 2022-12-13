Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, 1100 civilians, 270 of whom are minors, are unable to return to their homes.

December 13, 2022, 21:04 Azerbaijan continues to violate the rights of free movement, proper medical assistance and other humanitarian rights of thousands of citizens. The Ministry of Internal Affairs

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of cooperation between the Artsakh government, the Syunik Province administration and the Goris Municipality, they took shelter in the Syunik Province, and some of them took shelter in the villages of the Berdadzor sub-region of the Shushi region.

The officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs serving the area are in constant contact with the citizens.

By this kind of provocation, Azerbaijan continues to violate the rights of free movement, proper medical assistance and other humanitarian rights of thousands of citizens.