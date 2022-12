The Artsakh Republic Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs that due to the disruption of operation of the only gas pipeline feeding the Artsakh Republic by Azerbaijan, classes in educational institutions that are heated with gas will be temporarily suspended from December 14.

December 13, 2022, 20:29 Artsakh’s schools will be closed from tomorrow

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Additional information will be provided regarding the resumption of classes.

We inform that the facilities heated with wood or electricity will continue the classes in the established order.