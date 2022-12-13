Artsakhpress

Military

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents in their area of responsibility, informed the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that patrolling was carried out in 3 directions: in Martunu, Martakert and Shushi regions. The message also refers to the Stepanakert-Goris highway, which has been closed by the Azerbaijanis since December 12.

"The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan in order to resume the unhindered movement of civilian vehicles on the Stepanakert-Goris road," reads the message.


     

Politics

Armenian President expects an urgent reaction of the international community regarding the Lachin Corridor

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan referred to the situation created in Lachin Corridor in his Twitter microblog.

The EU calls on Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement through the Lachin Corridor

The European Union has been following with serious concern the various developments around the Lachin...

Lachin corridor blocked by people who serve in Azerbaijani army. David Babayan

Artsakh says it’s obvious that the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijanis has no connection...

Artsakh expects more practical actions and support from Russia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said that the blocking by a group of Azerbaijanis of the only...

Artsakh’s acting FM calls on international community to restrain Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan, who was unable to return to Artsakh after...

Armenia FM to visit New York City for ministerial meeting

From December 14, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York City to participate...

Artsakh MP calls for UNSC to provide international, indefinite mandate to Russian peacekeeping mission

By continuing its decades-old Armenophobic policy Azerbaijan blocked with environmental pretexts the...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Artsakh

Azerbaijan stopped gas supply to Artsakh Republic a while ago, ARMENPRESS reports, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs.

Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan

As a result of Azerbaijan’s closing off of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, Mets Shen,...

Due to the blockade, the transfer of critically-ill patients to Armenia became impossible. Their lives are in danger

The lives of several critically-ill patients at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center in Artsakh...

Artsakh State Minister convened an emergency meeting on civil protection issues

State Minister and Chief for Civil Protection of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan convened an emergency meeting...

The interstate highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed on both sides

As a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, Artsakh has been under a de facto blockade and the rights...

Highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed by Azerbaijanis

The Lachin Corridor – the interstate highway linking Artsakh with Armenia, is still fully closed, the...

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December...

Military

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...

Armenian delegation participates in NATO 2022 Building Integrity Conference

The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Russia

Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow

The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...

Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

