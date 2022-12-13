The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents in their area of responsibility, informed the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that patrolling was carried out in 3 directions: in Martunu, Martakert and Shushi regions. The message also refers to the Stepanakert-Goris highway, which has been closed by the Azerbaijanis since December 12.

"The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan in order to resume the unhindered movement of civilian vehicles on the Stepanakert-Goris road," reads the message.