Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Artsakh

Azerbaijan stopped gas supply to Artsakh Republic a while ago, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs.
Artsakh says it’s obvious that the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijanis has no connection with any environmental issue, it’s just a pretext for Azerbaijan.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said that the blocking by a group of Azerbaijanis of the only...
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan, who was unable to return to Artsakh after...
From December 14, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York City to participate...
By continuing its decades-old Armenophobic policy Azerbaijan blocked with environmental pretexts the...
The Foreign Ministry of Armenia released a statement on the Azerbaijani provocation in the Lachin Corridor...
The Parliament of Artsakh released a statement addressing the international community to prevent the...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
As a result of Azerbaijan’s closing off of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, Mets Shen,...
The lives of several critically-ill patients at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center in Artsakh...
State Minister and Chief for Civil Protection of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan convened an emergency meeting...
As a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, Artsakh has been under a de facto blockade and the rights...
The Lachin Corridor – the interstate highway linking Artsakh with Armenia, is still fully closed, the...
The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December...
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.
The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...
Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...
On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...
A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
