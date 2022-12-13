Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Artsakh

Azerbaijan stopped gas supply to Artsakh Republic a while ago, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Stopping the supply of blue fuel under such weather conditions is a humanitarian and economic terrorism that Azerbaijan is consistently carrying out against the civilians of Artsakh.

Information about the situation will be regularly provided to the public," said the headquarters.

