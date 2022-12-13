Artsakh Information Center: Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor villages currently blocked by Azerbaijan

As a result of Azerbaijan’s closing off of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, and Lisagor villages of the Shushi Region are blocked at present, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Lack of communication with Stepanakert and other settlements of the Artsakh Republic may cause a humanitarian crisis in those settlements. Due to the closure of the road, the supply of food—in particular, bread and flour—as well as of other essential goods to the given settlements is not carried out from Artsakh. The administration of the Shushi Region maintains contact with the communities, and all possible actions are taken to meet the urgent needs of these communities," the Artsakh Information Center added in its message.