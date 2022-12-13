Lachin corridor blocked by people who serve in Azerbaijani army. David Babayan

Artsakh says it’s obvious that the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijanis has no connection with any environmental issue, it’s just a pretext for Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During a press conference today in Armenpress, acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan said that with fake environmental pretext the Lachin corridor has been blocked by the people who serve in the Azerbaijani army, special services. According to Babayan, all this is a performance, and tomorrow they may send cyclists, or other artists.

“If they have some environmental issues, do they act in this way? We also have some environmental issues with them. You all are aware what kind of phosphorous munitions Azerbaijan has used during the 44-Day War. There are reports, it is all recorded. If they want to discuss an issue, that could be done in another way rather than blocking the road, paralyze it. There are children who are ill, food, medicines are needed, etc. Do they do the environmental issue at the expense of genocide? Under that environmental pretext they will tomorrow say that they should close the Kashen mine, but this is one of the key locomotives of our economy which observes all the environmental norms”, Babayan said.

Advisor to the State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in turn that the environmental issues are just pretexts. “In addition to the fact that the Kashen mine observes all the international standards, it is also around 20 km away from the closest Azerbaijani settlement and is not located near any water resource. Therefore, even this pretext is not well-grounded. Meanwhile, we have different fundamental issues to raise, including from the perspective of the management of environmental, water resources. We understand very well that this is just a pretext, and other pretexts can be used by Azerbaijani authorities at any moment”, Beglaryan said.