Artsakh expects more practical actions and support from Russia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said that the blocking by a group of Azerbaijanis of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia is a state-sanctioned action by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “This isn’t an action organized spontaneously by NGOs like they are trying to present it to be,” Harutyunyan said in the Artsakh parliament. “This is rather a clearly planned action that they are implementing with the goal of achieving an exodus of Armenians from Artsakh. I want to note that they will not succeed. And I want to repeat today everything that I’ve said during my meetings in France – Artsakh is on the brink of genocide. Because it is not possible for Azerbaijan to realize the plan, agenda that they have, for the people of Artsakh to abandon their international right to self-determination, and it is also not possible to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh through pressure, then they are left with the third option, to commit genocide. We must voice about this by not only using the potential of Armenians and opportunities of our friends, but the civilized world must realize this,” President Harutyunyan said, adding that they expect that the authorities of Armenia will also have direct participation in raising these issues of humanitarian rights of Artsakh people and their right to live and have connection with the international community in international organizations.

“And I want to address all Armenians. Given the current situation, the blockade, which will lead to a humanitarian disaster, utilize all opportunities in the Diaspora, in Armenia, and through peaceful demonstrations try to raise the international community and international organizations. This is my call and request, because we need this more than ever before. I expect that our compatriots in Armenia, today, tomorrow or in minutes to come will use all possibilities to voice the just demand of the Armenians of Artsakh outside various embassies and the UN office,” Harutyunyan said.

The president added that people in Artsakh well realize that Azerbaijan will try to discredit the Russian peacekeeping mission. “We realize this very well, but regardless of everything we expect that the side carrying out the peacekeeping mission, that is the Russian Federation, will make more practical steps and support. Of course we expect that France, as a member of the UN Security Council, as a country having serious role in Europe and generally in geopolitical terms, will use its channels. Yesterday we had the chance to use the American wing because in terms of time there was a chance,” Harutyunyan said, calling on his countrymen to remain united, and to avoid panic.


     

Politics

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Due to the blockade, the transfer of critically-ill patients to Armenia became impossible. Their lives are in danger

The lives of several critically-ill patients at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center in Artsakh are in danger as their planned transfer to Armenia has become impossible because Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin Corridor.

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

