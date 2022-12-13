Artsakh’s acting FM calls on international community to restrain Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan, who was unable to return to Artsakh after arriving from France because of the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijanis, is calling on the international community to restrain Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During a press conference in Armenpress, Babayan said Artsakh continues fighting. “We all need to act with a united front now, and I want to call on all Armenians so that they make our voice heard in different international platforms with joint efforts. We call on the international community to take steps and restrain Azerbaijan’s misanthrope, anti-Armenian and genocidal policy and do everything for the road to open because we all know what consequences it can lead to”, he said.

The acting Artsakh FM stated that by blocking the Lachin Corridor, which is the only route connecting Artsakh to the world, the Azerbaijani side is trying to paralyze Artsakh.

The press conference is attended also by Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan, advisor to the State Minister Artak Beglaryan, who arrived in Yerevan for the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide and are unable to return to Artsakh because of the closure of the road.