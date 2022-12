From December 14, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York City to participate in the "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" Ministerial Meeting held within the framework of India's presidency in the UN Security Council.

December 13, 2022, 15:00 Armenia FM to visit New York City for ministerial meeting

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bilateral meetings with counterparts are also scheduled within the framework of the visit.