Due to the blockade, the transfer of critically-ill patients to Armenia became impossible. Their lives are in danger

The lives of several critically-ill patients at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center in Artsakh are in danger as their planned transfer to Armenia has become impossible because Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin Corridor.

December 13, 2022, 12:02

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A group of patients are in serious and critical condition,” the hospital’s director Mher Musayelyan said.

“They must continue treatment and examinations in Yerevan. As a result of the blockade their transportation to Armenia’s hospitals has become impossible. Their lives are in danger,” Musayelyan said.