We call on international organizations and UN member states to urgently convene session of the UN Security Council over Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy. Artsakh NA

The Parliament of Artsakh released a statement addressing the international community to prevent the humanitarian disaster facing the people of Artsakh.
Washington has consistently focused on the need to de-escalate the tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
On December 13, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an enlarged sitting of the...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who is in the United Kingdom on a working...
Brussels will not extend the term of activities of the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia, European Union’s...
On December 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan's...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The lives of several critically-ill patients at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center in Artsakh are in danger as their planned transfer to Armenia has become impossible because Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin Corridor.
State Minister and Chief for Civil Protection of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan convened an emergency meeting...
As a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, Artsakh has been under a de facto blockade and the rights...
The Lachin Corridor – the interstate highway linking Artsakh with Armenia, is still fully closed, the...
The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December...
Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly...
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.
The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...
Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...
On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...
A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
