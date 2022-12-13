Artsakh State Minister convened an emergency meeting on civil protection issues

State Minister and Chief for Civil Protection of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan convened an emergency meeting with ministers and other government officials included in the field of civil protection.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan said that an operational headquarters headed by him will be created in the government, which will operate 24/7 to coordinate the work in the situation that resulted after Azerbaijan blocked the road linking Artsakh with Armenia.

Vardanyan noted that the situation is difficult and that Artsakh is basically under Azerbaijani blockade. the State Minister emphasized that the government has all capabilities and potential to control the situation. Vardanyan attached importance to swift communication, effective contact between ministries and administrative regions and ensuring that information is properly relayed to the public.

The ministers briefed Vardanyan on the situation and notified on the existing resources and reserves.

The State Minister instructed officials to report back on urgent issues after carrying out an inventory.