Washington has consistently focused on the need to de-escalate the tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and set the two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

December 13, 2022, 10:42 Washington consistently focuses on need to de-escalate tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan – State Department spox

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: When asked whether the US follows the current situation around the Lachin corridor, the State Department Spokesperson said: “We have consistently focused on this challenge, on the need to de-escalate tensions, on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement.

We, of course, brought the two countries together at the foreign minister level here in Washington. We did that in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly. And Phil Reeker, our senior advisor, has been actively engaged with officials in both countries to see to it that we are doing everything we can and, most importantly, that these two countries are doing everything they can to see to it that these tensions are de-escalated”.