Artsakh Security Council to address with a letter the Russian peacekeeping contingent

On December 13, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an enlarged sitting of the Security Council. The military-political situation created as a result of the blockade of the corridor connecting Artsakh to the outer world by Azerbaijan was on the discussion agenda, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was underscored that the uninterrupted operation of the corridor is guaranteed by the November 9 tripatite statement, the provisions of which are once again violated by the Azerbaijani side.

The Security Council made a decision to address with a letter the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Artsakh Republic calling the closure of the corridor inadmissable, which will lead to a humanitarian disaster.

The President emphasized that the authorities are taking all the measures possible to solve the issues related to ensuring security and normal life functioning of the population.