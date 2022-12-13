Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who is in the United Kingdom on a working visit, met on December 12 with Leo Docherty, Minister of State for Europe at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Richard Moore, the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, the Office of the Secretary said.

December 13, 2022, 09:54 Armen Grigoryan and British officials discussed the bilateral cooperation prospects in the security field

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: