As a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, Artsakh has been under a de facto blockade and the rights of thousands of people have been violated for a day already, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

December 13, 2022, 09:24 The interstate highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed on both sides

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Due to the created situation, the people coming from Armenia to Artsakh spent the night in Armenia’s Goris city. Some of them, including women and children- in Lisagor village of Artsakh’s Shushi region.