Brussels will not extend term of activities of EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia – Borrell

Brussels will not extend the term of activities of the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference, adding that the respective decision was made during the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Borrell said the Monitoring Capacity has proved to be effective.

“But in line with the Agreement with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, this Capacity would complete its activities on 19 December.

Nevertheless, in order to maintain our credibility as a facilitator of the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a team will be deployed to Armenia in order to plan a possible civilian mission to be launched, in case of agreement, for next year. But this EU Monitoring Capacity to Armenia will reach an end on the 19th of this month”, Borrell said.