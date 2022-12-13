President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation

On December 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's repeated provocation against the Artsakh Republic, steps already taken for its regulation and the action plan were on the discussion agenda.

President Harutyunyan underscored the need for availing of all internal and external opportunities to resist the actual blockade of the Artsakh Republic and achieve its elimination.

All the participants unanimously emphasized the commitment of the Artsakh authorities to protect the vital rights and interests of the population of Artsakh. A decision was made to convene sittings of the Security Council and the National Assembly in the morning.