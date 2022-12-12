The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan's provocative move of blocking the Goris-Stepanakert highway.

December 12, 2022, 18:24 Artsakh MFA calls on the international community to take active steps to put an end to Azerbaijan's ambitions

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads as follows:

“Today, Azerbaijan has once again resorted to provocative actions, blocking the Goris-Stepanakert highway in the Shushi section.

This is another manifestation of Baku's genocidal policy, a destructive and criminal act aimed at terrorizing the people of Artsakh, creating an atmosphere of instability in the region and hindering the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission.

As usual, Azerbaijan displays an absolutely disrespectful and inconsistent attitude towards its obligations assumed by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, in particular, it does not guarantee the secure movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the actions of official Baku and calls on the international community to take practical steps to put an end to Azerbaijan's ambitions towards the sovereign territories of Artsakh and to provide appropriate conditions for the realization of the fundamental rights of Artsakh Armenians”.