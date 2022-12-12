PM Pashinyan discusses Lachin Corridor with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan and Putin discussed issues related to the resolution of the situation in the Lachin Corridor, the press service of the Prime Minister’s Office informs.

Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to ensuring uninterrupted connection between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh and the implementation of consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission in this direction.